West Virginia has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in US

West Virginia is seeing a higher average rate of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people than any other state, according to federal data cited by The New York Times.

As of Feb. 3, West Virginia is reporting 71 daily virus hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, according to the Times. Washington, D.C., is second, reporting 68 hospitalizations per 100,000.

The daily hospitalization average in West Virginia was 1,269 COVID-19 patients as of Feb. 3. The area has seen virus admissions rise 30 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national hospitalizations have decreased 16 percent over the same period.