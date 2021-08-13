'We are breakable': Alabama hospital delaying some cancer, heart transplant surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

UAB Hospital in Alabama plans to delay about half of its scheduled cancer and heart transplant surgeries for two weeks to preserve healthcare resources amid a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, AL.com reported Aug. 12.

UAB's emergency rooms are currently over capacity and the hospital has begun denying specialty care transfer requests. About 91 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UAB are unvaccinated, AL.com reports.

"Our hospitals have a breaking point," said Sarah Nafziger, MD, vice president of clinical support services at UAB Medicine, "We have a lot of healthcare resources in this state, but they are not infinite. We are breakable."

This comes as about 140-150 UAB healthcare workers are out sick with a COVID-19 infection.

"We're trying to prevent people from dying, y'all, I don't know how to be more direct and blunt," Dr. Nafziger said during an April 12 news conference. "I don't want people to panic, and I also don't want people to die because our hospital is so full of people with COVID-19."

As of Aug. 12, 2,400 people in Alabama were hospitalized with COVID-19 — about 10 times the number from early July.

In a worse-case scenario, predictions from UAB researchers show COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 7,800 by Sept. 2. Last winter, peak hospitalizations in the state were about 3,000.

However, current case numbers indicate a more moderate trajectory, with a peak expected later in the fall.