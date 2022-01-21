Vermont, Utah among several states breaking COVID-19 hospitalization records this week

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase nationally, at least five states reported new records this week.

Below, Becker's has compiled data from states setting overall or pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization records over the last week:

1. Vermont reported 116 COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 18, breaking the record of 115 patients set Jan. 16, according to state data cited by VTDigger.

2. For the third day in a row, Arkansas reported record virus hospitalizations Jan. 20 — 1,459 patients — according to state data cited by KHBS/KHOG.

3. In Utah, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record-setting 756 patients on Jan. 20, surpassing the previous record set the day prior, according to state data cited by KSL-TV.

4. North Carolina reported 4,741 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 20, setting records for the third day straight, according to state data cited by WCNC.

5. Alabama recorded an all-time high number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 97 children hospitalized Jan. 17, according to state data cited by WFXG. Of the 97 children hospitalized, 15 required intensive care and four were on ventilators.