Rise in severe COVID-19 cases prompts Missouri county call to fund new care site

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management in Missouri have requested state funding for a COVID-19 alternative care site amid a rise in severe cases, county officials said July 14.

As of July 14, there were 231 patients being treated in Greene County hospitals with COVID-19, including 104 in critical care and 61 on ventilators, according to the officials. They also reported that Greene County is averaging more than 196 cases daily.

"Over the past week, we have seen dramatic increases in COVID-19-related cases," Katie Towns, interim director for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said at a news conference, according to USA Today. "We need help."

Missouri hospitals are seeing cases rise, prompting some, such as Springfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital and Springfield-based CoxHealth, to bring in staffing help. Mercy also opened its sixth COVID-19 unit to meet demand.

County officials said the alternative care site request — made in coordination with CoxHealth, Mercy and Springfield-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center — would "provide staffing for transitional care for COVID-19 patients."

A location for the facility had not been determined as of July 14.

Read more about the request here.