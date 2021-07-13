Missouri hospitals receiving staffing help to meet COVID-19 demand

Missouri hospitals battling a rise in COVID-19 cases are bringing in support to boost staffing, news station KY3 reported.

On July 12, Springfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital was treating 134 COVID-19 patients, according to a tweet that day from Erik Frederick, the hospital's chief administrative officer. The hospital has also opened its sixth COVID-19 unit to meet demand.

Mercy's vaccine clinic has seen daily appointments rise from 150 to 250, according to Mr. Frederick, who added, "That gives me hope."

Ten physicians from the St. Louis area have also joined Mercy workers, KY3 reported.

"They'll start picking up shifts to relieve some of our in-house physicians, and they'll just be in our regular rotation of physicians," Mr. Frederick told the news station. "So, we're very grateful for it, and it couldn't come at a better time. And credit to our staff in house. Our nurses, they're pulling a lot of extra shifts to try to step up and help out just like they did last year. I think it's a little more taxing this year, given just the sheer volume. So, the relief is welcome."

Meanwhile, nearby Springfield-based CoxHealth was treating 125 COVID-19 patients July 12, Steve Edwards, president and CEO, tweeted, an increase from 119 on July 11.

To help during the COVID-19 demand, CoxHealth has been able to bring in 141 traveling nurses and respiratory therapists, according to Mr. Edwards. He said 66 more workers are scheduled to start by July 26, and the health system is pursuing more.