Providence St. Joseph considers treating patients in tents amid coronavirus surge

Providence St. Joseph Health is considering treating a potential surge of new patients in "alternative areas of care, including setting up tents outside of our hospitals," CEO Rod Hochman told CNBC.

The hospital chain is headquartered in Washington state, where more than 273 cases and 23 deaths have been confirmed. Providence, the owner of 51 hospitals across seven states, also treated the first U.S. COVID-19 patient in January.

"We're trying to stay way in front of this as we see a wave of patients potentially coming forward," Mr. Hochman told CNBC March 11.

"The more people we can test, the more we'll know about how this virus spreads," Mr. Hochman continued. When asked about the number of test kits currently available in Washington, he said, "Not even close to enough."

Washington state could see 64,000 COVID-19 cases by May if the outbreak isn't contained, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said, according to CNBC.

"Looking at the characteristics of this virus, people who are infected will double anywhere from five to eight days," Mr. Inslee said. "If you do that math, it gets very disturbing."

The outbreak was declared a pandemic March 11 by the World Health Organization.

