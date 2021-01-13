Patients Need Critical Covid-19 Care Beyond the Hospital

Our Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Romano shares her personal ordeal battling COVID-19 head on, both as a nurse and a patient. This article originally appeared in Barron’s.

Editor's Note: This article originally posted on CipherHealth's website.

I let my guard down. It’s as simple as that.

As a nurse of 32 years and the chief nursing officer at a health-care software company helping hospitals engage patients amid COVID-19, I knew the risks. I was the voice for social distancing and mask wearing. But after eight long months of caution, tempted by the beautiful weather outside and the experience of something that could be considered “normal,” I attended an outside gathering at a friend’s home, without a mask, but armed with hand sanitzer and a commitment to maintain my distance.

