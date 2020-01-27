Patient volumes jump 80% at Mercy Health's new ER

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health reported a nearly two-fold increase in patient volumes at its new freestanding emergency room in Fairborn, Ohio.

The Mercy Health-Dayton Springfield Emergency Center opened in October 2019, treating 388 patients during its first month. In December, this figure rose to 700 patients, marking an 80.4 percent increase.

Despite this jump, the emergency center has not seen any care delays or longer wait times. The average time a patient waits to be seen by a physician is 7 minutes, while the average length to be seen, treated and discharged is 65 minutes.

