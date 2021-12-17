OSU Wexner delays some nonemergent surgeries

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will postpone nonemergent surgeries that require overnight stays beginning Jan. 3, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

It also won't schedule any new appointments between now and Jan. 3.

The decision was because of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, NBC4 reported.

"Between now and Jan. 3, no new cases meeting this nonemergent, elective definition will be scheduled, but no cases will be postponed. Affected patients will be directly notified if their case will be postponed," the hospital said in a news release.