NYT adds hospitalization hot spot map

The New York Times has added a new map of current hospitalizations per capita by hospital service area.

The map shows a seven-day average for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The data is self-reported to the HHS by individual hospitals and excludes counts from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service. Numbers are based on inpatient beds and include intensive care beds.

Dark red areas on the map mean more than 80 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, while the lightest color signifies fewer than 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients per 100,000 residents.