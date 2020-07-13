New York hospital closes ICU, lays off nurses

Nurses and local officials are speaking out against New York City-based Montefiore Health System's decision to scale back services at Mount Vernon (N.Y.) Hospital, according to Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

Montefiore shut down the intensive care unit at the hospital earlier this month and laid off 18 nurses, according to TV station WABC. The ICU closure comes after the 121-bed hospital ended obstetrics, pediatrics, cardiology and oncology services, according to Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

Montefiore announced plans in October to close Mount Vernon Hospital later this year and replace it with an emergency and ambulatory facility. The hospital will remain open until the new facility is open, according to a FAQ document about the project.

About 50 people, including nurses and local elected officials, held a rally outside the hospital July 8 to keep the hospital open. Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard suggested the closure is an attack on public health and public safety, according to Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

A Montefiore spokesperson issued the following statement to Rockland/Westchester Journal News:

“Montefiore Mount Vernon is open, serving the community and no closure plan has been submitted to the state. The reductions in staffing are a direct reflection of the underutilization of this hospital by the community."

More articles on patient flow:

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida: A county-by-county breakdown

Georgia hospital CEOs to governor: Reopen field hospital so we can continue surgeries

Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state



























© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.