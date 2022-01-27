More than 26,000 people petition against Tufts Children's Hospital closure

More than 26,000 people have signed a petition against the closure of Boston-based Tufts Children's Hospital in an effort to protect families and staff affected by the closure.

Tufts made the decision to close the 41-bed hospital because of a smaller demand in child care and a larger demand in adult care. The hospital was seen as a less expensive competitor to Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Boston Children's, but it will now refer care to Boston Children's.

The petition was started by Tim O'Connell, the founder of Tommy's Place, a vacation home for kids with cancer.

"These hospital administrators should be held accountable for this insulting, ill-advised, inappropriate, and incompassionate decision that lacks any moral integrity whatsoever," the petition said.

Heather Lino, whose 4-year-old son is a patient at Tufts, is concerned about the transition to a new hospital, according to The Boston Globe.

"You hear it will be a smooth transition, and I'd like to believe that, but I don't think that is possible," she said. "You're talking about thousands of children. How is that going to go seamlessly?"

Several physicians have expressed concerns that patients will lose access to care since some have insurance plans that include Tufts and not Boston Children's, the Globe reported. Tufts also treats a much higher number of Medicaid patients than Boston Children's.

"The market's changing, the demands are changing, the community needs are changing," Michael Tarnoff, MD, CEO of Tufts, told the Globe. “We feel this is really in the best interest of children and in the best interest of our institution.”