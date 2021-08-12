Missouri hospital may be beyond peak as COVID-19 numbers stabilize, leader says

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Springfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital are stabilizing, though still high, according to an Aug. 11 tweet from Erik Frederick, the hospital's chief administrative officer.

"The good news is we saw our projections today and it looks like we're beyond our peak," Mr. Frederick wrote.

In an Aug. 12 update, Mr. Frederick said the hospital's COVID-19 census is holding steady.

"We anticipate holding for the next 7-10 days and then a slow drop moving forward," Mr. Frederick said about COVID-19 patient volumes. "We've begun converting one of our dedicated COVID units back to non-COVID. We'd love to keep it that way. Vaccinations will make that a reality."