Missouri hospital CEO says COVID census 'rising rapidly,' cites 1-day jump

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri are rising, increasing 16 percent over the last 14 days, according to HHS data cited by The New York Times Nov. 30.

As of Nov. 30, Missouri was reporting 19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. The jump follows national trends, with new daily U.S. COVID-19 hospitalization rates rising 10 percent over the last two weeks.

At Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, the COVID-19 census is "rising rapidly," according to a Nov. 30 tweet from Steve Edwards, president and CEO of the hospital. The leader said the hospital had 49 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Nov. 29, compared to 62 the next day, Nov. 30.

A Nov. 29 tweet from Mr. Edwards reads, "As feared, increase in COVID-positive inpatients now at 49. Rolling seven-day positivity rate 12.53 percent. Two weeks ago, we were at 29 COVID-positive inpatients and 7 percent positivity."

Nearby, Springfield-based Mercy Hospital reported 36 COVID-19 hospitalizations Nov. 29, up from 29 virus hospitalizations Nov. 22, according to Erik Frederick, the hospital's chief administrative officer. The hospital's COVID-19 positivity rate was 7.2 percent, almost double the rate reported Oct. 1, according to Mr. Frederick.