Mississippi power, water problems persist: 4 things to know

Power outages and water problems continue in Mississippi amid the aftermath of winter storms that hit the South U.S. this week.

Four things to know:

1. Many Jackson residents have little or no water pressure. City officials in Jackson, the Mississippi capital, said they are working to restore water pressure to customers, but did not provide a definitive timeline for restoration, according to ABC News. Meanwhile, the city is distributing water and tweeted the distribution locations on Feb. 19.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also tweeted Feb. 18, encouraging residents to "look after your loved ones and neighbors — share resources and check in."

2. Some homes and businesses have regained power, but many remain without. Entergy Mississippi, which serves about 442,000 customers in 45 of the state's 82 counties, reported about 55,000 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. Feb. 19, down from a height of about 90,000.

Website PowerOutage.US tracks 1.3 million Mississippi homes and businesses and shows about 95,000 were without power as of about 1 p.m. Feb. 19. In neighboring Louisiana, nearly 63,000 out of 2.1 million homes and businesses tracked were without power around the same time.

3. Many COVID-19 vaccine sites are closed. The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Feb. 18 that it would operate some COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites Feb. 19, but many will remain closed in central and northern areas.

4. Below-freezing temperatures are expected overnight. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a hard freeze warning in some of the state's counties, including Winston, Hinds, Noxubee, Leake and Neshoba. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 and extends into the morning of Feb. 20. Temperatures are expected to warm up later during the weekend.

