Minnesota nursing facility to partner with state to ease capacity burden on hospitals

Benedictine St. Gertrude's in Shakopee, Minn., is the first skilled nursing facility in Minnesota to partner with the state in an effort to relieve hospitals overwhelmed by an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, according to a Nov. 2 press release.

The facility will accept up to 30 patients ready for transitional care from metro hospitals.

Eight nurses and four certified nursing assistants at the facility will serve as the facility's COVID-19 Emergency Staffing Pool. Minnesota National Guard personnel will also serve as temporary nursing assistants, if needed.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our hospitals. We are answering the call from Minnesota’s doctors and nurses, who are asking for support and relief as they treat critically ill COVID-19 patients," Gov. Tim Walz said. "Our action plan is aimed at easing the burden on Minnesota hospitals, providing more capacity for Minnesotans who are sick with COVID-19, and ensuring all patients are receiving the care that is right for them. There is more work to be done, but today is an important step."