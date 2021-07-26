Louisiana health system presses pause on elective surgeries

Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, La., will temporarily halt scheduling any new elective inpatient surgeries because of an uptick in COVID-19 patients.

The change is effective July 26 and will last for three weeks.



Outpatient procedures, emergency procedures and those previously scheduled are not affected by the halt.

"Like many hospitals across the state, Our Lady of the Lake continues to experience high volumes of COVID and non-COVID patients. Our inpatient facilities remain at capacity," said Stephanie Manson, COO of Our Lady of the Lake. "We made this decision to make additional beds and staff available."