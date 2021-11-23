Idaho ends crisis standards of care for most of the state

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivated crisis standards of care Nov. 22 for hospitals and health systems across the state, with the exception of north Idaho.

The crisis standards of care were deactivated in most of the state because "the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems, [but] the surge is no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available except in north Idaho," according to a news release from the state health department.

This action was taken after state officials determined that, except for the Panhandle Health District, which encompasses Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone counties, healthcare systems had moved back to contingency operations rather than operating under crisis standards of care.

The crisis standards of care were activated Sept. 6 in north Idaho and statewide Sept. 16. They remain in effect in the Panhandle Health District.