Hospitals adjust in winter storm: 10 things to know

In the wake of a winter storm that continues to affect states from Texas to New York, hospitals are adjusting services, with some allowing staff to spend the night.

The storm's impact so far, and how hospitals are responding:

1. A heavy snow and ice storm began to hit many areas of the country the week of Feb. 2, including the Midwest and mid-South, according to The Washington Post. As of Feb. 2, winter storm and ice storm warnings were in place from New Mexico to Canada.

2. The storm has already resulted in about a foot of snow in some of the country, and more than 100 million Americans were under a winter weather warning of some kind Feb. 3, according to The New York Times. The Northeast was expected to see effects from the storm Feb. 3, with parts of Maine and parts of upstate New York potentially seeing up to 18 inches of snow, the newspaper reported.

3. As of 9:19 a.m. EST Feb. 3, about 63,000 customers in Texas, nearly 26,500 in Arkansas and about 32,000 in Tennessee had lost power, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates nationwide data.

4. In Ohio, Cincinnati Children's is closing in-person outpatient appointments starting at noon Feb. 3 because of the winter storm, the hospital announced on Twitter. The hospital said the appointments will be rescheduled or moved to a video visit. Additionally, the hospital is closing neighborhood urgent care locations in Green Township, Anderson Township and Mason, Ohio, Feb. 3.

5. Cleveland Clinic's Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, is also curbing care. The hospital is closing its FirstCare Urgent Care Center Feb. 3 as well as Union Physician Services patient care offices, according to Union Hospital's Twitter page.

6. Cincinnati's Christ Hospital Health Network is closing some outpatient services Feb. 3, including outpatient offices with the Christ Hospital Physicians (video visits are still scheduled). The network is also closing urgent care in Fort Wright, Green Township and Red Bank as well as respiratory care centers, outpatient rehabilitation services, sleep centers and COVID-19 infusion clinics, according to its website.

7. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland had staff stay overnight Feb. 2 because of the winter storm, according to Fox affiliate WJW. "We have people from radiology, surgery and behavioral health. Because of the weather, it is helpful for us because it ensures we have staff here overnight and" the morning of Feb. 3, Sister Jane Lab told the news station.

8. In the St. Louis area, workers at various healthcare facilities including Mercy Hospital, BJC HealthCare and Saint Louis University Hospital stayed at work overnight Feb. 2 so they didn't have to travel during the winter storm, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

9. In Texas, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health is modifying scheduled appointments. The health system tweeted Feb. 2 that its clinics and outpatient centers are modifying schedules for two days. Hospitals are still open, and virtual care options are available.

10. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health said it is moving to an all virtual care model Feb. 3 for Champaign-Urbana and surrounding region clinic locations.