Florida hospital shuts down labor and delivery unit amid staffing shortage

Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has temporarily closed its labor and delivery unit amid a staffing shortage, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

"Due to the COVID-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in labor and delivery," according to a statement from Holy Cross Health. "In the best interest of patient safety, the labor and delivery unit is on diversion until further notice."

Although the labor and delivery unit is temporarily closed, the neonatal intensive care unit and the postpartum unit remain open, the statement said.

Florida is among the 34 states where COVID-19 hospitalizations are up. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 203 percent in the state over the past 14 days, according to HHS data presented by The New York Times.

Nationwide, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased 35 percent over the past 14 days while case counts increased 204 percent during that time, the data shows.

As hospitals face staffing strain amid the COVID-19 surge, at least six facilities, including Holy Cross Health, have permanently or temporarily halted some services since Nov. 24.