COVID-19 hospitalizations of Americans under 50 reach pandemic high

COVID-19 hospitalizations among Americans under age 50 have increased, setting a pandemic record, both with children and 18- to 49-year-olds, according to the latest CDC data and The New York Times.

From Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, average daily hospital admissions for children under 18 was 263, compared with 217 during the last peak in early January, data showed. Data also showed a record among 18- to 49-year-olds, according to the Times.

The pandemic high comes as COVID-19 cases have been fueled by the delta variant, which, according to the CDC, accounts for more than 83 percent of new U.S. infections.

Amid the surge, hospitals are strained for beds, although leaders have said staffing beds is the bigger concern.

HHS data cited by the Times showed 1 in 5 intensive care units have reached or exceeded 95 percent of occupied beds. Hospitals have also been offering incentives, such as signing bonuses and bonuses for extra shifts, to recruit and retain workers.