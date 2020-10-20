Alabama hospital to end inpatient pediatric services

Dothan, Ala.-based Flowers Hospital will end inpatient pediatric services in December, according to local news station WDHN.

The hospital cited an increased demand for pediatric outpatient services and decreased demand for children requiring an overnight hospital stay as reasons for its decision.

"Our local medical community has done a tremendous job caring for pediatric patients and are often able to offer treatment options outside of an inpatient hospital setting," Jeff Brannon, Flowers Hospital CEO, told WDHN. "Given the steady numbers of children requiring emergency and outpatient care, we believe we should devote more resources in those areas."

