40 New York hospitals ordered to halt elective surgeries

Forty hospitals in New York state must stop certain elective procedures for at least two weeks after having met the state's threshold for "high risk regions" or low capacity facilities, according to a news release from the state health department.  

The announcement came Jan. 8 after state officials updated their hospital determination.

On Nov. 26, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order that allows the state to limit nonessential, nonurgent procedures for hospitals and health systems with limited capacity to ensure the organizations can address potential capacity constraints. The state defined limited capacity as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the state health department based on regional and healthcare utilization factors. The state defined "high risk regions" as those with 90 percent or more beds occupied based on the previous seven-day average; or 85 percent to 90 percent occupancy rate based on the previous seven-day average and a new COVID-19 hospital admission rate for the region (previous seven-day average per 100,000 population) greater than 4 percent. State officials issued related guidance to hospitals Dec. 3, and the state's determination list has continually been updated.    

"We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," Acting State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, said in a news release. "I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed."  

The following 40 facilities must stop performing in-hospital elective surgery​, and if their occupancy is above 95 percent, they must also stop elective surgeries at hospital-owned ambulatory surgical centers for at least two weeks, said state officials. 

Mohawk Valley Region:

Faxton-St Luke's Healthcare St Luke's Division 

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital

St. Mary's Healthcare   

A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital    

Cobleskill Regional Hospital    

Little Falls Hospital    

Nathan Littauer Hospital    

Rome Memorial Hospital   

St. Elizabeth Medical Center    

St. Mary's Healthcare - Amsterdam Memorial Campus

Finger Lakes Region:    

F.F. Thompson Hospital    

Geneva General Hospital    

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital    

Rochester General Hospital    

The Unity Hospital of Rochester    

United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus    

Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic    

Highland Hospital    

Medina Memorial Hospital    

Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital    

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital of Yates County

Strong Memorial Hospital    

Wyoming County Community Hospital    

Central New York Region:    

Crouse Hospital    

Oneida Health Hospital    

Oswego Hospital    

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center    

University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center    

Upstate University Hospital at Community General    

Auburn Community Hospital    

Community Memorial Hospital    

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center    

Affected hospitals in other regions:  

Brooks-TLC Hospital System    

Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center    

Erie County Medical Center    

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo     

Sisters of Charity Hospital    

The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital     

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital    

Olean General Hospital    

State officials said procedures not covered by the governor's order are those for cancer (including diagnostic procedures for suspected cancer), neurosurgery, intractable pain, highly symptomatic patients, transplants, trauma, cardiac with symptoms, limb-threatening vascular procedures, dialysis vascular access and patients "at a clinically high risk of harm if their procedures are not completed."   

