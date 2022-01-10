40 New York hospitals ordered to halt elective surgeries

Forty hospitals in New York state must stop certain elective procedures for at least two weeks after having met the state's threshold for "high risk regions" or low capacity facilities, according to a news release from the state health department.

The announcement came Jan. 8 after state officials updated their hospital determination.

On Nov. 26, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order that allows the state to limit nonessential, nonurgent procedures for hospitals and health systems with limited capacity to ensure the organizations can address potential capacity constraints. The state defined limited capacity as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the state health department based on regional and healthcare utilization factors. The state defined "high risk regions" as those with 90 percent or more beds occupied based on the previous seven-day average; or 85 percent to 90 percent occupancy rate based on the previous seven-day average and a new COVID-19 hospital admission rate for the region (previous seven-day average per 100,000 population) greater than 4 percent. State officials issued related guidance to hospitals Dec. 3, and the state's determination list has continually been updated.

"We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," Acting State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, said in a news release. "I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed."

The following 40 facilities must stop performing in-hospital elective surgery​, and if their occupancy is above 95 percent, they must also stop elective surgeries at hospital-owned ambulatory surgical centers for at least two weeks, said state officials.

Mohawk Valley Region:

Faxton-St Luke's Healthcare St Luke's Division

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital

St. Mary's Healthcare

A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital

Cobleskill Regional Hospital

Little Falls Hospital

Nathan Littauer Hospital

Rome Memorial Hospital

St. Elizabeth Medical Center

St. Mary's Healthcare - Amsterdam Memorial Campus

Finger Lakes Region:

F.F. Thompson Hospital

Geneva General Hospital

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

The Unity Hospital of Rochester

United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus

Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic

Highland Hospital

Medina Memorial Hospital

Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital of Yates County

Strong Memorial Hospital

Wyoming County Community Hospital

Central New York Region:

Crouse Hospital

Oneida Health Hospital

Oswego Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center

University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center

Upstate University Hospital at Community General

Auburn Community Hospital

Community Memorial Hospital

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Affected hospitals in other regions:

Brooks-TLC Hospital System

Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center

Erie County Medical Center

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Sisters of Charity Hospital

The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital

Olean General Hospital

State officials said procedures not covered by the governor's order are those for cancer (including diagnostic procedures for suspected cancer), neurosurgery, intractable pain, highly symptomatic patients, transplants, trauma, cardiac with symptoms, limb-threatening vascular procedures, dialysis vascular access and patients "at a clinically high risk of harm if their procedures are not completed."