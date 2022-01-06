13 states set COVID-19 hospitalization records this week

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, with 13 states reporting new admission records this week.

Although the increase in cases might not always be indicative of rising hospitalizations, both have been increasing nationally.

At least 13 states and Washington, D.C., have set overall or pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization records over the last week:

Illinois set a record for COVID hospitalizations Jan. 5, with 6,842 virus patients hospitalized statewide, according to state data cited by NBC affiliate WMAQ.





set a record for COVID hospitalizations Jan. 5, with 6,842 virus patients hospitalized statewide, according to state data cited by NBC affiliate WMAQ. Michigan reported 4,197 COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 3, surpassing its November record of 4,185, according to state data cited by local radio station WKZO.





reported 4,197 COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 3, surpassing its November record of 4,185, according to state data cited by local radio station WKZO. On Jan. 5, Maryland reported 3,118 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a pandemic high after the state surpassed 3,000 virus patients for the first time Jan. 4, according to state data cited by The Baltimore Sun.

Ohio reported a record 6,457 COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 5, according to state data cited by the Akron Beacon Journal.

On Jan. 5, Delaware reported 629 COVID-19 hospitalizations, breaking the record set just days before, according to state data cited by The News Journal.

New York's statewide virus hospitalizations hit 10,411 Jan. 6, the highest total since the end of April 2020, according to state data cited by WNBC.