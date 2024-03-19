NewYork-Presbyterian to add 1,300 accessibility enhancements

By the end of 2028, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City plans to incorporate more than 1,300 accessibility enhancements to better accommodate patients with disabilities.

The hospital has been working with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to develop a plan to integrate accessibility enhancements into capital improvement planning for certain areas of its Herbert Irving Pavilion and NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, according to a March 19 news release. As part of those efforts, the hospital plans to add approximately 1,300 accessibility enhancements to areas including entrances and loading areas, interior and exterior routes, doors, signage, patient rooms, service counters and nurses' stations.

NewYork-Presbyterian will also provide staff training on treating patients with disabilities and plans to install 31 adjustable exam chairs.

The hospital noted that many hospital buildings remain largely inaccessible to those with disabilities if they were built before the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990.