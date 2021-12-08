New patient-reported experience measures address gaps in palliative care

Chicago-based American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine announced Dec. 7 the development of two new patient-reported experience measures that assess the quality of care in terms of patients feeling understood and receiving desired help for pain.

The new measures were the result of the Palliative Care Measures Project, a three-year initiative funded by CMS. The goal of the project was to address what researchers called the most significant gaps in care today: patient-centered, effective symptom management and communication.

Over 200 stakeholders participated in the official public comment period from Feb. 1 to March 2, with 83 percent stating they were very or somewhat likely to use the 'Feeling Heard and Understood' measure and 72 percent stating they were very or somewhat likely to use the 'Receiving Desired Help for Pain' measure.

Both measures have been submitted for consideration to obtain endorsement from the National Quality Forum.