CMS launches streamlined dashboard of 8 existing healthcare compare tools

CMS launched Care Compare Sept. 3, a streamlined redesign of eight existing CMS healthcare compare tools available on Medicare.gov.

As part of the Trump administration's eMedicare initiative, Care Compare provides a single user-friendly interface that provides information about physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, home health services, hospice care, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term care hospitals, and dialysis facilities all on one site.

The only change is the way information is displayed; the CMS measures and data have not changed. During the transition period, the original eight compare tools will still be available while CMS gathers feedback and considers additional improvements.

More articles on patient experience:

Moving toward a 'new normal': How hospitals are convincing patients it's safe to come back

Cleveland Clinic's CXO: 4 important promises to patients

Lehigh Valley Hospital apologizes after patients report meal delays

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.