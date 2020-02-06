US, Canada coordinate on opioid crisis response plan

A steering committee for the United States and Canada's Joint Action Plan on Opioids met Jan. 31, creating working groups for key challenges faced by both countries, according to the White House.

The working groups will look for solutions to issues related to law enforcement, border security and public health in both countries, according to a briefing from the White House.

The two neighboring countries have the highest rates of opioid use in the world, according to the Wilson Center, an independent policy research center based in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met last June and agreed to collaborate on a joint opioid response. The Jan. 31 meeting was a result of this agreement. It was held at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

