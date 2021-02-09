Ohio physician gets 2-year prison sentence for illegal opioid distribution

Dayton, Ohio-based physician Morris Brown, MD, was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in an illegal opioid distribution scheme, the Department of Justice announced Feb. 8.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances in February 2020. According to the Department of Justice, Dr. Brown admitted to prescribing opioids to patients for a longer time period than was medically necessary and said he knowingly prescribed dangerous drug combinations that posed a greater risk of overdose and death.

Dr. Brown was charged in April 2019 with four others who, according to authorities, agreed to fraudulently obtain controlled substances. Prosecutors said his co-defendants obtained the controlled substances from Dayton Pharmacy, which leased space in a building he owned.

