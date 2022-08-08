WVU Cancer Institute 1st in West Virginia to use new prostate treatment 

Morganstown, W. Va-based WVU Cancer Institute became the first facility in the state to administer Pluvicto, a radiation pharmaceutical administered through injection or infusion, for a type of metastatic prostate cancer, local news website My Buckhannon reported Aug. 7.

The therapy is recommended for patients with cases that have not responded to other treatments.

"Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men in the United States," Daniel Martin, MD, vice chair for clinical operations in the WVU department of radiology, told My Buckhannon. "This treatment is another state-of-the-art tool in our kit to treat prostate cancer and achieve better patient outcomes."