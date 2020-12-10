UPMC cancer center gets National Cancer Institute designation renewal

Pittsburgh-based UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center received a renewal of its comprehensive cancer center designation from The National Cancer Institute, as well as a $30 million grant, the center's largest grant to date, according to a Dec. 10 news release.

The record grant will fund comprehensive research programs. UPMC is one of 51 cancer centers in the U.S. to hold this designation and the only one in western Pennsylvania. Its cancer center has been granted this designation renewal consecutively every five years since its first in 1990.

UPMC discovered two of the seven known cancer-causing viruses over the past 30 years, among other research and clinical care developments.

More articles on oncology:

