UChicago Medicine names new cancer center director

Adekunle "Kunle" Odunsi, MD, PhD, was selected as director of UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center effective March 1, 2021.

A gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Odunsi specializes in immunotherapy and vaccine therapy in ovarian cancer. He played a pivotal role in the development of antigen-specific vaccine therapy and T-cell immunotherapies to prolong remission rates in women with ovarian cancer.

Dr. Odunsi will also serve as dean for oncology in the biological sciences division and professor of obstetrics and gynecology. He is the former deputy director of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Odunsi earned his medical degree at the University of Ife in Nigeria. He succeeds Michelle Le Beau, PhD, who has served as the center's director since 2004.

