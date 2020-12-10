UC Health taps AI to detect lung nodules

Cincinnati-based UC Health is using artificial intelligence technology to detect potentially cancerous lung nodules as part of a new program.

Christopher Radchenko, MD, a pulmonologist and assistant professor of medicine at University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine, leads the Lung Nodule Program, which launched in June.

The program uses an automated AI software to scan for nodules at a clinic on UC Health's Clifton campus. If a nodule is identified, a nurse practitioner will contact the patient to help coordinate a care plan with a multidisciplinary team of clinicians at UC Health.

The program represents the first such in Ohio. UC Health plans to open a second clinic location that uses this technology at West Chester (Ohio) Hospital this fall.

More articles on oncology:

4 recent cancer care partnerships

Oncologist to sue Montana health system after sudden dismissal

The biggest reimbursement challenges in oncology: 6 leaders weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.