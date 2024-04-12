This common gas could be linked to rise in lung cancer

Columbus-based Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital found that the "concerning rise" in nonsmoking lung cancer cases could be due to radon gas.

As many as 20% of newly diagnosed lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked, many of whom are in their 40s and 50s, according to an April 11 system news release shared with Becker's. Physicians said the rise could be linked to long-term high exposure to radon gas, which is colorless, odorless gas emitted from a breakdown of radioactive materially occurring underground that seeps through building foundations.

OSUCCC-James found in a survey that 75% of Americans have not had their homes tested for radon and 55% are not concerned about exposure in their homes, community or schools.