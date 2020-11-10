Stamford Health, Dana-Farber strengthen cancer care with expanded partnership

Stamford (Conn.) Health and Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston said they are widening Stamford Health patients' access to DF/BWCC's cancer experts and treatments Nov. 10.

U.S. News & World Report named DF/BWCC one of the nation's "Best Hospitals for Cancer" in July, and the health systems plan to extend that level of care status to Stamford Health's Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center by implementing several initiatives:

DF/BWCC will develop a quality oversight program to monitor treatment plans and best practices at Stamford's cancer center, in addition to vetting its oncologists.

DF/BWCC will provide Stamford wider access to its resources and physicians, including the opportunity to consult virtually with its specialists, and peer observe its clinical activities.

Stamford Health cancer patients will receive streamlined access to DF/BWCC, including second opinions and the opportunity to participate in clinical trials

This effort is an addition to their partnership originally established in 2016.

More articles on oncology:

How Alex Trebek raised awareness about pancreatic cancer

More than 13 percent of cancer-related mutations are inherited, study finds

4 recent cancer care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.