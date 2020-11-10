Stamford Health, Dana-Farber strengthen cancer care with expanded partnership
Stamford (Conn.) Health and Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston said they are widening Stamford Health patients' access to DF/BWCC's cancer experts and treatments Nov. 10.
U.S. News & World Report named DF/BWCC one of the nation's "Best Hospitals for Cancer" in July, and the health systems plan to extend that level of care status to Stamford Health's Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center by implementing several initiatives:
- DF/BWCC will develop a quality oversight program to monitor treatment plans and best practices at Stamford's cancer center, in addition to vetting its oncologists.
- DF/BWCC will provide Stamford wider access to its resources and physicians, including the opportunity to consult virtually with its specialists, and peer observe its clinical activities.
- Stamford Health cancer patients will receive streamlined access to DF/BWCC, including second opinions and the opportunity to participate in clinical trials
This effort is an addition to their partnership originally established in 2016.
