Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center names vice president of cancer disparities

Edith Mitchell, MD, was appointed enterprise vice president for cancer disparities at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

Dr. Mitchell will be responsible for developing and coordinating operations for cancer care disparities, overseeing a team focused on quality and cost effectiveness of cancer care and patient outcomes, and identifying and eliminating barriers to care, according to a Feb. 16 center news release.

Dr. Mitchell joined Jefferson in 1995 and has held a variety of leadership positions. Most recently, she served as director of the Center to Eliminate Cancer Disparities and clinical professor of medicine and medical oncology.

Dr. Mitchell is a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general and the first female physician to attain the rank in history, according to the release.