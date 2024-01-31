Rutgers cancer center promotes 2 leaders

The Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has promoted two leadership positions to better situate it for support of the new Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick, N.J., set to open in early 2025.

Two associate directors will now assume deputy director positions to streamline decision-making about research and administrative operations ahead of the opening, according to a Jan. 30 news release.

Andrew Evens, DO, will now assume the role of deputy director for clinical services and will assist with strategic planning for the Rutgers Cancer Institute clinical enterprise.

Another employee, Linda Tanzer, will become the deputy director for administration and planning and chief financial and administrative officer.