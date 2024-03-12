Risk of cancer elevated by metabolic syndrome

Patients with metabolic syndrome have an increased risk for developing various types of cancer, according to new research from Gateway for Cancer Research, a nonprofit group based in Schaumburg, Ill.

The study, published March 11 in Cancer, analyzed patterns between patients with metabolic syndrome diagnoses and newly-onset cancers in the group, which included 44,115 participants.

The association between metabolic syndrome and cancer risk was elevated, even more so when signs of chronic inflammation were present. Increased risk was associated with higher likelihood of developing associated with subsequent breast, endometrial, colorectal and liver cancers.