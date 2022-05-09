Researchers identify potential new CAR-T target and 5 other recent cancer study findings 

Here are six recent cancer study findings:

1. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers identified a new potential target for CAR-T cells that have been demonstrated to inhibit growth in lung and ovarian tumors.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers developed a radiomic model to predict patients who may experience poor lung cancer outcomes.

3. A study involving data from more than 25,000 cancer survivors found those who reported medical financial hardships had a higher mortality risk than those without such hardships, according to findings published April 20 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

4. Certain measurable indicators of inflammation in cancer patients may provide screenable indications as to which of them may be at risk for depression, a study published April 13 in Cancer found.

5. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center researchers identified an immunosuppressive environment is key to the progression of colorectal cancer development, the center said April 7.

6. Black gastrointestinal cancer patients are more likely than white patients to receive substandard surgery for treatment of the disease, a study published April 4 in JAMA Network Open found.