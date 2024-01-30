NYU Langone names neuro-oncology chief

Alexandra Miller, MD, PhD, a neurologist and neuro-oncologist who specializes in brain tumors, was named chief of the neuro-oncology program and co-director of the Brain and Spine Tumor Center at New York City-based NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Dr. Miller stepped into her role Jan. 29. As chief, she will continue to build the team of researchers and clinicians and mentor junior faculty to improve outcomes and access for brain tumors, according to a Jan. 29 system news release. As co-director, she will work with her peers to expand the multidisciplinary clinical program and develop integrated pathways for patient care.

Dr. Miller will also serve as associate professor in neurology, medicine and neurosurgery, as well as be a member of the hematology and medical oncology department.

Previously, she worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.