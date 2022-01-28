Moffitt adds actress to national advisers board

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has added Marcia Cross, actress and co-founder of the HPV Cancers Alliance, to its national board of advisers, the facility said Jan. 27.

Ms. Cross co-founded the alliance advocating for HPV education and treatment after being diagnosed with anal cancer in 2019.

She joins 37 prominent individuals from across the nation on Moffitt’s board of advisers.

"Marcia’s fight to destigmatize HPV-related cancers and encourage people to seek treatment is a true reflection of her passion and advocacy work," said board of advisers chair Bob Griese, an NFL Hall of Famer who quarterbacked the Miami Dolphins. "We are so honored to have her join our team. We will benefit greatly from her insight and first-hand experience."