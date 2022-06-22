MD Anderson inks strategic collaboration for CAR-T therapy development

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Invectys and the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center entered a strategic collaboration last week to develop a "reliable, compliant and scalable" process for human leukocyte antigen CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors.

The collaboration combines Invectys' technology with the cell therapy development and manufacturing expertise of the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center and the clinical trials expertise of MD Anderson, according to the June 16 release from the center.

"Immunotherapies have revolutionized the treatment landscape for cancer, but currently approved treatments are able to overcome immune suppression only in limited groups of patients," said Aung Naing, MD, professor of investigational cancer therapeutics at Houston-based MD Anderson. "This novel HLA-G technology can revitalize immune cells by identifying and killing solid tumor cancer cells, thereby offering the potential to improve treatment outcomes for a wider group of cancer patients."