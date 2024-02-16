Mass General Brigham Cancer makes leadership changes

Boston-based Mass General Brigham Cancer is promoting three of its leaders, according to a memo shared with Becker's.

Gerard Doherty, MD, will assume the role of surgeon-in-chief for Mass General Brigham Cancer and continue to work as chair of the department of surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He will also step down from his role as surgeon-in-chief at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

David Ryan, MD, was appointed physician-in-chief for Mass General Brigham Cancer and will also serve as chief of the division of medical oncology at Brigham and Women's. He also will continue to serve as chief of the division of hematology-oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ben Ebert, MD, will take on the directorship for Dana-Farber's medical oncology unit.