Gesinger debuts $80M cancer center expansion

Geisinger held a ribbon cutting March 23 on an $80 million expansion to the cancer center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Prior to the expansion, the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center was 30,000 square feet. The 92,150-square-foot expansion brings the center to nearly 130,000 square feet. The four-story facility includes an 18-bed inpatient unit and a new 51-bay infusion center for chemotherapy and other intravenous treatments.

Officials with the Danville, Pa.-based system said the expansion means patients in northeastern Pennsylvania will no longer have to travel to places such as Philadelphia or New York for advanced cancer care. It's also expected to reduce wait times and increase appointment availability.

"When our patients enter Geisinger Wyoming Medical Center, they'll know they're getting world-class care in the same hospital that's taken care of generations of their neighbors," said Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger's northeast region. "Our patients will no longer have to travel far for advanced cancer treatment, thanks to the continued support of our community."