FDA warns of cancer development in breast implant scars

The FDA is warning of squamous cell carcinoma in scar tissue that forms around breast implants.

Following its initial safety communication, the FDA found 19 cases in literature in which cancer, including SCC and various lymphomas, was reported in the scar tissue surrounding breast implants. Some deaths were reported from the progression of the disease, according to a March 8 update from the agency.

Although the occurrences of cancer appear to be rare, the cause, incidence and risk factors remain unknown, according to the update. The FDA is asking physicians to report cases of cancer and to include these risks while discussing breast implants with patients.

The FDA also noted the various lymphomas found in these cases were not the same lymphomas described previously by the agency in this report.