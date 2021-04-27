FDA reconsidering recent cancer drug approvals

The FDA is holding a three-day advisory committee meeting to consider whether several early approved cancer drugs should remain on the market.

During the meetings, scheduled from April 27-29, the committee will hear updates on several cancer drugs that don't have verified clinical benefit, including Tecentriq from Merck and Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others.

The drug makers' updates will cover the "status and results of confirmatory clinical studies for a given indication," and "any ongoing and planned trials."

Based on the updates, the committee will determine whether the drugs should remain on the market while further trials are conducted.



