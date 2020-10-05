Dr. Mitchell Machtay joins Penn State Cancer Institute, College of Medicine

Penn State Cancer Institute in Hershey, Pa., named Mitchell Machtay, MD, associate director for clinical research.

He was also named associate dean for clinical cancer research at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, a newly created role.

Most recently, Dr. Machtay, a radiation oncologist, served as associate director for clinical research at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center as well as professor and chair in the department of radiation oncology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

Dr. Machtay is a fellow of the American College of Radiology and American Society of Radiation Oncology, and he has authored or coauthored more than 180 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and editorials in cancer journals.

