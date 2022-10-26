ChristianaCare cancer center to close by end of year

Elkton, Md.-based ChristianaCare Radiation and Oncology Center at Union Hospital will close by the end of the year, Cecil Whig reported Oct. 25.

The center is closing to optimize services, Ryan Geracimos, MD, chief medical officer, said in the report. Patients will be referred to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center in Newark, Del.

"The Graham Cancer Center is home to some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology in the world. At the Graham Cancer Center patients have access to a vast array of cancer services under one roof, making care more convenient, efficient and effective," Dr. Geracimos said in a statement from ChristianaCare. "Despite the availability of radiation oncology at the Cecil Campus for the past several years, the volumes at the Cecil Campus remain relatively small."

Dr. Geracimos acknowledged that Maryland Medicaid patients would not be able to receive care in Delaware but said care management workers would help those patients navigate any hardships related to accessing care.