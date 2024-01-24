Cedars-Sinai AI tool accurately detects pancreatic cancer

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is using artificial intelligence to improve prediction of and treatment for pancreatic cancer, according to a Jan. 22 news release.

The AI-powered tool, called the Molecular Twin Precision Oncology Platform, uses the advanced technology to identify biomarkers of pancreatic cancer — which was able to "outperform the standard test for predicting pancreatic cancer survival," according to the release.

The oncology platform developed by Cedars-Sinai experts can also be used to look at any tumor type, but for the study, experts focused on pancreatic cancers.

Using 6,363 different biological data points, the AI model was able to predict the disease survival 87% of the time in pancreatic cancer patients. The more accurate disease survival data will help inform treatment guidelines and additional research into pancreatic cancer treatment.

Eventually, they believe the tool could also be used for "creating tests that can be used even in locations that lack access to advanced resources and technology, pairing patients with the most effective therapies and expanding the availability of precision medicine," said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and senior author of the study, which was published Jan. 22 in Nature.