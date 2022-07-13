Cancer Center at Illinois develops groundbreaking imaging technology 

Urbana, Ill.-based Cancer Center at Illinois recently developed a groundbreaking cancer imaging technology by recreating the mantis shrimp's visual system in a single device to provide physicians with clearer images for disease detection, WCIA reported July 12.

Scientists Viktor Gruev, PhD, and Shuming Nie, PhD, recently received a $9 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to establish clinical trials with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine lung cancer patients.

"There are gaps in the current imaging technologies and contrast agents used in the operating room," Dr. Gruev said. "This grant is taking a holistic approach, bringing a team together that can address the technology and also work with and receive honest feedback from surgeons."